Popular pop-up darts shop visiting Morecambe
Red Rose Darts, a Lancashire based specialist darts retailer, is set to host a unique darts pop-up shop in Morecambe on Saturday 15 June. The event will be held at The York on Lancaster Road from midday to 4pm.
The pop-up shop offers a wide selection of dart sets from top brands such as Winmau, Target, Unicorn, Harrows and Mission. There will be a big range of darts from top players such as Luke Littler, Michael Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall, in addition to a large variety of affordable options for beginners.
Customers will be able to choose from a vast array of dart flights, shafts, accessories, cases, with equipment such as dartboards, lights, and dartboard surrounds available for purchase.
The York features five modern, professional dart lanes and attendees are encouraged to test out the darts before making a purchase. Red Rose Darts will be present throughout the event to provide support and guidance to customers.
Whether you are an experienced player or a newcomer inspired by Luke 'The Nuke' Littler, the pop-up shop welcomes individuals of all ages and skill levels. For those new to the game, this is a fantastic opportunity to find the perfect set of darts to kickstart your dart-playing journey.
