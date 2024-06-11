Popular pop-up darts shop visiting Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Red Rose Darts, a Lancashire based specialist darts retailer, will be bringing its unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop to Morecambe this Saturday.

Red Rose Darts, a Lancashire based specialist darts retailer, is set to host a unique darts pop-up shop in Morecambe on Saturday 15 June. The event will be held at The York on Lancaster Road from midday to 4pm.

The pop-up shop offers a wide selection of dart sets from top brands such as Winmau, Target, Unicorn, Harrows and Mission. There will be a big range of darts from top players such as Luke Littler, Michael Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall, in addition to a large variety of affordable options for beginners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will be able to choose from a vast array of dart flights, shafts, accessories, cases, with equipment such as dartboards, lights, and dartboard surrounds available for purchase.

The York has modern, professional dart lanes for customers to try out darts

The York features five modern, professional dart lanes and attendees are encouraged to test out the darts before making a purchase. Red Rose Darts will be present throughout the event to provide support and guidance to customers.

Whether you are an experienced player or a newcomer inspired by Luke 'The Nuke' Littler, the pop-up shop welcomes individuals of all ages and skill levels. For those new to the game, this is a fantastic opportunity to find the perfect set of darts to kickstart your dart-playing journey.