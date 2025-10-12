Sing me Sunshine was ‘Highly Commended’ at the BBC Lancashire Making a Difference Awards Ceremony after achieving a top four placing from more than 1,000 nominations.

The singalong group has been running for four years and attracts between 80 and 120 attendees for each session, with a £1 donation for attendance and raffle proceeds donated to local charities after expenses have been paud.

To date, the group has donated a grand total of £6,925 to charity.

Many people who attend are able-bodied but some have Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson's disease, and some have mobility issues.

The group was started by John and Jenny Taylor, Kath Shallis and Marj Slack. Sadly, Jenny passed away, and Phil Shallis and Phil Slack have now joined the team.

"We all benefit from the upbeat two hours we share together,” said Marj.

Sing me Sunshine meets every other Wednesday at The Jubilee Club in Torrisholme from 2 to 4pm and there is a Facebook page where you can confirm dates and view the group’s activities.

They sing songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s to original backing tracks and with lyrics provided.

Marj added: “Absolutely no talent is required, we're not a choir but a group of people enjoying good songs. We're a friendly group and everyone is welcome.”

