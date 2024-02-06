Pop-up darts shop visiting Morecambe this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Red Rose Darts, a Lancashire-based specialist darts retailer, will be bringing its unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop to Morecambe this Saturday. The event will take place between midday and 4pm at The York on Lancaster Road.

The pop-up shop stocks hundreds of different dart sets from all leading brands and they will have a big range of low cost darts for those starting out. There will also be a huge range of dart flights, shafts, accessories, cases and equipment including dartboards, lights and dartboard surrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The York has five, modern, professional dart lanes and everyone is encouraged to try before they buy. Red Rose Darts will be in attendance throughout the event offering assistance and guidance.

There will be hundreds of different dart sets available.