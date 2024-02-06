Pop-up darts shop visiting Morecambe this weekend
Red Rose Darts, a Lancashire-based specialist darts retailer, will be bringing its unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop to Morecambe this Saturday. The event will take place between midday and 4pm at The York on Lancaster Road.
The pop-up shop stocks hundreds of different dart sets from all leading brands and they will have a big range of low cost darts for those starting out. There will also be a huge range of dart flights, shafts, accessories, cases and equipment including dartboards, lights and dartboard surrounds.
The York has five, modern, professional dart lanes and everyone is encouraged to try before they buy. Red Rose Darts will be in attendance throughout the event offering assistance and guidance.
It doesn't matter if you are a seasoned amateur or have simply been inspired by the emergence of Luke 'The Nuke' Littler, the pop-up shop is open to all ages and abilities. If you are brand new to darts it is a great opportunity to find a perfect set of darts to get you started.