Online platform lets shoppers raise free donations this World Cancer Day

Today is World Cancer Day, an occasion to raise awareness for those living with cancer and how we can all encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. Set up in 2008 the day marks an opportunity for people across the globe to get involved with charities and causes working day in and day out to finally beat cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this spirit, leading fundraising experts are shining a spotlight on how everyone can mark the annual event by raising free donations for the organisations and groups that raise awareness, research a cure, treat and reduce the stigma around the disease.

easyfundraising empowers online shoppers to get involved at no extra cost. Their website and app, allows shoppers to turn their online purchases into donations for over 190,000 causes and charities across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By making online purchases via easyfundraising, with retailers including Argos, eBay, and Tui a free donation can be raised to support a cancer charity or cause close to your heart.

Cancer charities and good causes across the UK rely on public donations to fund their important work and research.

Data from Cancer Research UK estimates the cost of beating the condition once and for all to be in the billions if not trillions. But every penny towards finding a cure counts, whether it’s breakthroughs in palliative care or reducing the stigma around the condition.

To date, users have raised over £230K in free donations through the platform:

Cancer Research UK has received over £56,500 just by shoppers making online purchases via easyfundraising

Macmillan Cancer Support has received over £31,000

Teenage Cancer Trust has received over £4,200 to date

Cancer charities and good causes across the UK rely on public donations to fund their important work and research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To do your bit, just visit the easyfundraising website or download the app and choose, or indeed register, a charity or good cause you’d like to support. Then choose which retailer you want to shop with through the platform - click on their link and make a purchase, where a cashback donation is raised at no extra cost to you.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Nearly 1 in 2 people in the UK will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in our lifetimes. Two experiences are never the same, whether you’re living with cancer, supporting a loved one, a care giver, or even a GP. We’re proud at easyfundraising to support so many causes dedicated to beating cancer once and for all – so why not get involved and help us to support these groups so many across the country may have to rely on one day.’

Visit https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk today to sign up and get involved.