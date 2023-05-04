Showstopper! improvised musical will play The Dukes on Friday May 27 with the audience set for a night to remember.

The show has been a rip-roaring success since it started in 2008 with 11 sell-out years at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, two West End runs, an Olivier award for Best Entertainment & Family Show, and a BBC Radio 4 series.

In the show, the audience meets a writer of musicals who is on a deadline – he needs their help. The audience shouts out suggestions of a setting, musical styles and the title of the show and they’re off.

Showstopper! is coming to Lancaster this month.

The Showstopper team – cast and band – will then weave a brand new musical in front of the very eyes of the audience complete with hilarious characters, fabulous dance routines, beautiful songs, epic story lines, all sprinkled with the pizzazz of a Broadway shw.

From Pink Floyd to Stephen Sondheim, via a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it.

Most cast members have also received acclaim in their own right. The Showstoppers have been working on the show since 2008, figuring out how to improvise in increasingly esoteric styles including musical, dance, straight theatre and film genres to name but a few.

“Every night is a premiere and we quite literally couldn’t do the show without you, so why not pop down and help us create the next hit musical?” say the cast.