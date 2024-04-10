Off the Rails host Medecins Sans Frontieres fundraiser this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fantastic variety of local artists are generously performing for free to support the cause. In addition to the afrobeat, spiritual jazz and afro-cuban set from Off the Rails there’ll be spoken word from Sarah Hymas, songs of protest from Vaz and Paddy Garrigan, breakthrough young band Off Licence, new editions from the rarely sighted Meters, Booker T and James Brown covers band The Meter Men, Anatolian Folk from Behind the Wheel – the new project from multi instrumentalists Sian Phillips and Paul Sherwood and Lancaster’s own Georgian Choir Chveni Khmebi.

To raise a little extra funds for MSF there will also be a raffle of artworks by renowned local artists!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medecins Sans Frontieres tirelessly provides medical aid to those in need, regardless of race, religion, or politics. Gather together at this event, treat yourself to an eclectic evening’s entertainment and extend a lifeline to the many currently facing unimaginable hardships around the globe.

MSF Fundraiser poster

We hope that surrounded by friends, neighbours, and fellow music fans, at a time when division seems to dominate the headlines, we can show that the power of music, community, and compassion can make a difference.

Tickets in advance £10 or pay what you can (https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DHDF) – also on the door