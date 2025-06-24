Northstone proudly supports Animal Care Cross Bay Walk

Northstone is proud to have sponsored the much-loved Animal Care Cross Bay Walk, helping raise vital funds for a cause close to the hearts of many across Lancaster and Morecambe.

This year’s event took place under perfect skies, with walkers enjoying panoramic views as they crossed from Grange to Arnside, all whilst raising over £2000 for the charity with donations still coming in.

Steph Weber, Education and Fundraising Officer at Animal Care, shared her appreciation saying: “It was a brilliant day and thankfully the weather was perfect. All our walkers thoroughly enjoyed the experience and thanks to generous support, we have raised just over £2,000 for Animal Care so far.

"These funds will help us continue to look after vulnerable and abandoned animals around Lancaster and Morecambe.

Walkers raising money for Animal Care

“Northstone’s sponsorship of our team and their ongoing commitment to helping the local communities and small local charities like ours is very much appreciated and we are extremely grateful for their support.”

Northstone, an award-winning housebuilder, is currently building 2,3,4 and 5-bedroom homes at its Breacla site in Lancaster and remains committed to supporting the communities in which it builds. Partnering with local organisations like Animal Care is just one of the ways Northstone ensures it gives back to the people and places that make its developments feel like home.

For more information about Animal Care or to donate, visit animalcare-lancaster.co.uk

