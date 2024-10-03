North Lancashire User Forum in Heysham: A Day of Inspiration, Learning, and Community Connection
The North Lancashire User Forum is set to take place on Wednesday, 16th October in Heysham, promising a full day of engaging and meaningful activities for all who attend. The forum, known for bringing together the local recovery community, will provide a platform for sharing life stories, accessing valuable information, and enjoying some time together.
Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to hear life stories from individuals within the community. These personal accounts of lived experiences offer valuable insights into overcoming challenges and fostering resilience, helping to promote empathy and understanding among participants.
In addition to the moving testimonies, there will be talks from local organisations, offering guidance and resources on various important topics. These organizations will provide expert advice on health, wellbeing, and other services available to support the community, ensuring attendees leave with helpful information they can apply in their daily lives.
The North Lancashire User Forum in Heysham is a wonderful chance for people to come together, listen, learn, and support one another. The event is open to everyone, and with it’s diverse range of activities, it’s sure to be a day full of inspiration, knowledge, and connection. Make sure to mark your calendar for this meaningful event!
