North Lancashire User Forum in Heysham: A Day of Inspiration, Learning, and Community Connection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North Lancashire User Forum is coming to Heysham on Wednesday, 16th October, offering a day full of engaging and meaningful activities for all attendees. The forum will bring together the local recovery community, providing a space to share personal stories, gain valuable insights, and connect with others. With powerful life stories from individuals, talks from local organizations, and expert advice on health and wellbeing, the event promises to be both inspiring and informative. Open to all, this forum is an excellent opportunity to listen, learn, and foster community support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Lancashire User Forum is set to take place on Wednesday, 16th October in Heysham, promising a full day of engaging and meaningful activities for all who attend. The forum, known for bringing together the local recovery community, will provide a platform for sharing life stories, accessing valuable information, and enjoying some time together.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to hear life stories from individuals within the community. These personal accounts of lived experiences offer valuable insights into overcoming challenges and fostering resilience, helping to promote empathy and understanding among participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the moving testimonies, there will be talks from local organisations, offering guidance and resources on various important topics. These organizations will provide expert advice on health, wellbeing, and other services available to support the community, ensuring attendees leave with helpful information they can apply in their daily lives.

North Lancashire User Forum

The North Lancashire User Forum in Heysham is a wonderful chance for people to come together, listen, learn, and support one another. The event is open to everyone, and with it’s diverse range of activities, it’s sure to be a day full of inspiration, knowledge, and connection. Make sure to mark your calendar for this meaningful event!