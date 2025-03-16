New monthly pop-up restaurant opening in Lancaster

Marra will be opening up above Atkinsons Coffee on China Street in Lancaster.
The restaurant is all about celebrating local produce and producers while giving talented chefs from across the UK a space to showcase their cooking.
Each month, they will invite a different chef to take over the kitchen for one weekend, bringing something new to the table every time.
The first guest chef will be Leci Davers, Junior Sous at Sune, Hackney, with experience at Michelin-starred Carters of Moseley, The Peligoni Club, and a greenhouse pop-up that earned a Michelin star in just six weeks.
His food takes inspiration from the local landscape, using foraged ingredients from woodlands, wetlands, seasides, and hillscapes alongside high-quality seasonal produce.
He’s worked in Kirkby Lonsdale, Hawkshead, and Windermere, as well as in Greece and France under chefs like Brad Carter.
Two pals Abi Hampsey and Michaela Wilson, who hail from Skerton and Carnforth, are launching the restaurant.
Michaela Wilson said: “With over ten years of experience between us, we've worked in restaurants, cafes, and bars across the North West, North East, London, and beyond.
“Now back in our home county, we're on a mission to improve access to great food right here in the North West.
"We're here to demystify what kind of spaces great cooking can exist in and who belongs in them!
“Leaning on friends from years spent working in restaurants across Liverpool, Newcastle, London, as well as local producers of meat, cheese, vegetables, and more, we invite a new chef each month to take over our kitchen and share their own menu with us.”
Sample Menu (subject to change based on seasonality):
Option 1: Meat
Flatbread, Ricotta, Wild Garlic, Fermented Chilli
Spring Raviolo, Ramson, Rock Samphire
Sea Trout, Morecambe Bay Shrimps, Sorrel
Lune Valley Lamb, Asparagus, Jersey Royal, Nettle
Gorse Ice Cream, Birch, Barley
Option 2: Veg
Flatbread, Ricotta, Wild Garlic, Fermented Chilli
Spring Raviolo, Ramson, Rock Samphire
Purple Sprouting Broccoli, Lowfeilds Farm Lancashire, Sorrel
King Oyster, Asparagus, Jersey Royal, Nettle
Gorse Ice Cream, Birch, Barley
The opening weekend for the pop-up restaurant is April 24-26 (and then the last weekend of every month).
The restaurant at Upper Priory Hall, 10, China Street, Lancaster, LA1 1EX, will be open from 5pm until 11pm.
April ticket prices include a five course menu and a glass of fizz on arrival.
For tickets visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/marra/1613506
Follow on Instagram at marra.marra.marra.
Visit the website at https://www.bornandbreadnorthwest.co.uk/