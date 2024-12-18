A local treasure speaks on timeless truths: Buddhist Meditation Master Lama Jampa Thaye to deliver inspiring talk in Manchester “Navigating Spirituality in an Age of Doubt” Date: 08/01/25 | Location: HOME, Theatre 1, Manchester, M15 4FN | Time: 19.30pm

Prepare for a mind-expanding evening as Bolton-born Buddhist meditation master, scholar, and international speaker Lama Jampa Thaye returns to his roots to deliver an illuminating talk on how ancient wisdom can guide us through modern uncertainty.

With warmth, wit, and over 50 years of dedicated practice, Lama Jampa will address the pressing question: How can we find meaning and direction in a world full of doubt?

Lama Jampa offers a profound yet practical perspective on spirituality, drawing compelling parallels between Buddhist teachings and Western literature and philosophy.

This isn’t just a talk for practicing Buddhists—it’s a thought-provoking experience for anyone seeking clarity, purpose, and a fresh start as the New Year approaches.

A Voice of Wisdom and Humour

“The ultimate source of suffering is actually our misunderstanding of the nature of the world,” Lama Jampa explains. With his characteristic intelligence and humour, he will challenge common assumptions and inspire listeners to take their lives into their own hands—moving beyond reliance on external forces like fate, genetics, or divine intervention.

Why This Talk Matters Now

As many of us reflect on the past year and make resolutions for the future, Lama Jampa’s insights offer a transformative approach to navigating life’s challenges.

Whether you’re a lifelong spiritual seeker or simply curious about Buddhism’s relevance in the modern age, this event promises to leave you inspired and uplifted.

About Lama Jampa Thaye

Lama Jampa Thaye is no ordinary spiritual teacher. Born in Bolton in 1952, he has spent over five decades studying and practicing Tibetan Buddhism under the guidance of more than 30 revered teachers. A former university lecturer in Religious Studies, Lama Jampa is also a celebrated author, known for making complex Buddhist ideas accessible and engaging.

Now based in London, Lama Jampa Thaye travels extensively, teaching and guiding students across the UK, Europe, India, and the Americas.

Alongside his international work, he balances family life as a father, grandfather, and the owner of a border collie named Roxie.

Join the Conversation

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear a hometown hero share timeless wisdom with relevance for today’s world. Tickets are limited, so secure your place now!

For press inquiries or further information, please contact: John Sainsbury, [email protected], 07854196045

Event Details: 08/01/25, 19.30pm HOME, 2 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester, M15 4FN

Website to book tickets: homemcr.org/production/navigating-spirituality-in-an-ageof-doubt/

Cost: £11.20 - £21.20