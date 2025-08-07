Moonlight Mission Walk – A night to remember in Leyland
Worden Park, Leyland️ - PR25 3DH
Saturday, October 4 17:30 start
Gather your friends and family and head to Worden Park for a magical evening in aid of the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA). The Moonlight Mission Walk is more than just a walk; it’s a celebration of community and lifesaving work.
Expect entertainment, face painting, and a fun, friendly atmosphere before setting off on an accessible lantern-lit walk through the park.
There are two route options, 2.5km and 5km, both are fully accessible and perfect for families, friends, all ages and even your furry friends.
Your entry includes an NWAA t-shirt, bib, training support, and a special medal to mark your achievement.
All money raised goes directly to NWAA, which relies on public support to provide emergency care across the North West. With over £18 million needed each year, every step truly counts.
Enter today with a sponsorship target of £40 per person, not only will you be supporting a lifesaving charity, but you’ll be making a huge impact too!
Don’t miss this unforgettable night in Leyland!