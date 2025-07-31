Middleshaw Hills Summer Fair to Bring the Community Together

Middleshaw Hills care home is inviting the community to its much-anticipated Summer Fair, taking place on Saturday 17th August from 10am to 2pm at Middleshaw Hills, Whalley Road, Barrow, Clitheroe, BB7 9GB.

This family-friendly event promises a lively day packed with fun and entertainment, including games, stalls, live music from local duo Amethyst Acoustic, a BBQ, sweetie cart, and an ice cream van.

The fair will also feature a range of handmade crafts created by Middleshaw Hills residents, including air plants, dried flower bookmarks, and origami birds. Resident Carole Almond (80), who helped create some of the items for the stalls, shared her enthusiasm:

“I’ve enjoyed helping make the dried flower bookmarks, I hope people like them. I’m really looking forward to the Summer Fair and meeting new people.”

Local Clitheroe residents will also be running their own stalls and donating raffle prizes.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards Barrow Primary School’s fundraising efforts for the Bethany Project, a charity supporting the construction of a library block at a girls’ secondary school in Tanzania.

Charlotte Pardon, General Manager at Middleshaw Hills said, “We are super excited for our upcoming Summer Fair and look forward to sharing the day with the community, all in support of a fantastic cause. We hope to see you all there – all are welcome!”

For more information, call the friendly team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], or visit the Middleshaw Hills website.

Middleshaw Hills is designed to make a positive impact on everyone who lives in and visits the home. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, extensive communal spaces, and landscaped gardens, Middleshaw Hills offers an all-inclusive, ‘Crystal Clear’ care package - no hidden extras and no surprise bills.