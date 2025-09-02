Middleshaw Hills Care Home welcomes local police for Blue Light Services Morning

Middleshaw Hills care home welcomed officers from the Ribble Valley Police Department during its weekly Blue Light Services Morning, held every Saturday at 10am.

The initiative invites local emergency service teams to drop by for a well-deserved break, with hot drinks, freshly prepared bacon butties, and takeaway lunch bags prepared by the home’s kitchen team.

During their visit, the Ribble Valley Police team enjoyed a tour of the home and took time to sit and chat with residents over tea. One particularly special moment occurred when a retired police officer, now a resident at Middleshaw Hills, shared stories of his 32 years in service.

Constable Molly Boast commented, “What an achievement working 32 years in the police! The residents were a joy to meet, and the staff were equally fantastic – warm, welcoming, and clearly dedicated to the care they provide.”

Ribble Valley Police team enjoyed a tour of the home. Photo: Crystal Care Collection

Charlotte Pardon, the General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, added, “We see ourselves as a hub for local people, building strong relationships not just with the blue light services but also with schools, charities and organisations across the area.

“Our residents love being part of these activities, whether through visits out in the community or by welcoming people into the home. It’s all about creating meaningful connections.”

The Blue Light Services Morning continues every Saturday at Middleshaw Hills Care Home, located on Whalley Road, Barrow BB7 9GB, from 10am - 12 noon, offering emergency service teams the chance to relax, refuel, and connect with residents.

For more information call the team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], or visit the Middleshaw Hills website.