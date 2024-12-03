Meadow Croft Shines Bright at Festive Christmas Light Celebration

Meadow Croft Care Home, nestled in the charming town of Garstang, recently hosted a heartwarming event that brought joy and festive cheer to residents and staff alike. The occasion was the eagerly anticipated Christmas light switch-on, an annual highlight that marks the start of the holiday season with a burst of delight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed Mayor of Garstang, who, alongside Meadow Croft's two very first residents, had the honour of illuminating the home with dazzling Christmas lights. This special moment, witnessed by the enthusiastic residents and dedicated staff, was indeed a sight to behold. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as the switch was flicked, causing the home to glow with a magical array of colours.

Residents, warmly wrapped in winter coats, gathered outside to admire the twinkling display, which cast a gentle light over the care home gardens. Smiles were abundant as the crowd shared in this delightful communal moment, heightened by the mayor's presence and the shared sense of joy among all who attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event's success was a testament to the warmth and community spirit fostered at Meadow Croft. Thanks were extended to all those who helped create a memorable evening, one that brought residents and staff closer in the true spirit of Christmas.