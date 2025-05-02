MARRA*- Lancaster’s hidden restaurant pops up again this May

MONHTLY ROTATING CHEFS, MONTHLY ROTATING MENU

Tucked above Atkinsons Coffee Roasters on China Street, MARRA* is Lancaster’s hidden pop-up restaurant. The concept is simple: no in-house chef, with a different guest chef and menu each month, championing seasonal produce and local suppliers. MARRA offers relaxed, high-quality food in a unique setting.

The second event takes place this May and will mark a special occasion: the team behind MARRA* will be celebrating their birthdays.

Departing from the usual format, they’ll be curating a menu filled with their favourite things, featuring spring ingredients and personal picks.

Expect pies, secret snacks, and party bags. Keep your eyes peeled for extra special guest suppliers announced this week!

29TH-31ST MAY 2025

Booking details and updates are available at www.marra-marra.com