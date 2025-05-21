Marie Curie urges people in Lancashire to tee off for a good cause

This summer, the UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie is calling on golfers and golf enthusiasts in Lancashire to rally friends and family and organise a golf day to help ensure people living with a terminal illness get the care and support they need.

Supporters can also choose to get sponsored to do something different such as hold a golf-athon by playing a set number of holes or by playing for 24-hours.

Every person that signs up will receive a free Marie Curie golf marker and access to a step-by-step golf guide, golf fundraising tips, invitations, posters, social media graphics, bunting and more - to help make their fundraiser a hole in one.

Marie Curie is dependent on fundraising and public donations. The money raised will help Marie Curie continue to provide expert care and support for people living with any illness they are likely to die from and their loved ones.

Women Hug

It will also help fund Marie Curie’s free Information and Support line which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

In Lancashire, Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals provide emotional and practical hospice care to people in their own homes, as well as expert support over the phone 24 hours a day.

Rylea Therrien-Jones, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lancashiresaid: “Whether you’re a golfing pro, new to the sport or just keen to try something fun, it would be tee-rific if you could get on the green and kickstart some friendly competition with your family and friends.

“Every five minutes, someone dies without the care they need. By fundraising and hosting events like this, you can help change that and bring Marie Curie’s expert end of life care to more people. Every pound raised helps the charity to provide emotional and practical support to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones at the most difficult times.”

Tee off for Marie Curie

Michael’s parents, Brian and Susan, were both cared for at home and in a Marie Curie hospice. Michael, who holds an annual golf day in their memory, said: “Mum was diagnosed with COPD and Marie Curie would do home visits to monitor her day to day wellbeing and offered respite when things got untreatable at home. The team at Marie Curie were absolutely amazing.

“When Dad was sadly diagnosed with prostate cancer, Marie Curie, again stepped in. Fay was his palliative care contact and was brilliant. Weekly visits reassured dad that there was always someone there for him. When times got really bad Fay was the one pushing for a stay in the Marie Curie Hospice, Bradford to ensure his medication was working correctly.

“My dad loved golf and there was always something in the back of my mind saying “you need to give something back to Marie Curie, as a thank you”, that’s when we ran our first golf day. To me it’s the highlight of the golfing calendar.”

To register and receive your free Marie Curie branded golf marker and download a step-by-step golf guide to help organise your event, visit: mariecurie.org.uk/summer or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Rylea on 07515 134 905 / [email protected]