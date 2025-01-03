Make Friends This New Year with Lancaster & Morecambe Oddfellows

Friendship Month RNLI Visit

Lancaster & Morecambe Oddfellows, part of the Preston District Branch, are welcoming new members this January. If your new year's resolution is to meet new people and get out and about in the area then Lancaster & Morecambe Oddfellows is a great place to start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Oddfellows is one of 99 nationwide branches that make up the Oddfellows friendly society, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK. The society ains to improve people's lives through friendship and support. Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support, a travel club, member discounts and there are also opportunities to volunteer.

Fiona Head, Social Organiser for Lancaster and Morecambe, runs regular lunches, coffee mornings and outings across the area. The group, mostly made up of older, retired members, have enjoyed day trips out, coffee mornings, festive lunches and a trip to Morecambe RNLI station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming events include a breakfast meetup at Brittlestar on the promenade at 10am on Thursday 9th January.

They will also meet for lunch at The Boot & Shoe in Lancaster on Tuesday 14 January at 12.30pm.

For more information, contact Fiona on [email protected] or 07449586388