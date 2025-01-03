Make Friends This New Year with Lancaster & Morecambe Oddfellows
Preston Oddfellows is one of 99 nationwide branches that make up the Oddfellows friendly society, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK. The society ains to improve people's lives through friendship and support. Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support, a travel club, member discounts and there are also opportunities to volunteer.
Fiona Head, Social Organiser for Lancaster and Morecambe, runs regular lunches, coffee mornings and outings across the area. The group, mostly made up of older, retired members, have enjoyed day trips out, coffee mornings, festive lunches and a trip to Morecambe RNLI station.
Upcoming events include a breakfast meetup at Brittlestar on the promenade at 10am on Thursday 9th January.
They will also meet for lunch at The Boot & Shoe in Lancaster on Tuesday 14 January at 12.30pm.
For more information, contact Fiona on [email protected] or 07449586388