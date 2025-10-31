Magic is in the air at Vue in Lancaster as Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to last year’s global sensation, returns to the big screen on November 21.

Fans wanting to catch the hotly-anticipated movie before anyone else can attend a special MediCinema screening at 11am on Thursday 20 November with all proceeds going directly to MediCinema, which offers therapeutic cinema sessions across NHS hospitals in the UK.

There’s also a chance for filmgoers to see a special double feature screening of both titles later the same day, allowing audiences to experience the epic saga in one sitting.

Vue Lancaster is also hosting special Magic Seat Screenings for two consecutive weekends, November 22 and 28, which will see two lucky fans from each screening being chosen at random to win a magical treat – all depending on which seats they’re in.

Prizes up for grabs include Ozian-themed LUSH body sprays, signed and framed Wicked posters, Wicked-themed LEGO sets and a Westfield shopping experience for two, including one night in a four-star hotel plus £500 to spend at the mall.

And for those wanting to bring home a piece of the magic, limited-edition merchandise will also be on offer including emerald green and blush pink reusable cups, topped with either mini Glinda or Elphaba figurines, as well as a light-up popcorn bucket in the shape of a hot air balloon.

“After the spellbinding success of last year’s Wicked, we have high expectations for this star-studded conclusion,” said Diane Edwards, General Manager at Vue Lancaster.

"To mark the occasion, we’re treating audiences to an extra special experience at Vue with our exclusive merch, double bill feature and extra special Magic Seat Screenings.”

Tickets for Wicked: For Good, including Vue’s exclusive Magic Seat Screenings, are on sale from today, October 31, at www.myvue.com