Magic on the Promenade: Local businesses join forces for Enchanted Summer Trail supporting Unique Kidz & Co

Running throughout the summer holidays, this magical adventure invites families to explore 12 enchanting trail stops, each hosted by a local business offering a free, themed activity for children. Trail maps are available for £5, with all proceeds going to Unique Kidz & Co — and every completed trail offers a chance to win exciting family prizes!

🧭 Trail Highlights:

Follow a magical map to 12 business trail stops

Complete free child-friendly activities at each location

at each location Upload your completed map for a chance to win family prizes

All proceeds support Unique Kidz & Co

The initiative is proudly supported by Morecambe BID, which has helped promote the trail to businesses, and by Wright & Lord Solicitors, who are generously sponsoring the project — ensuring that even more funds go directly to the charity.

“Morecambe BID is delighted to support Unique Kidz with this fantastic initiative for children," said David Waddington, Chair of Morecambe BID and Owner, Miogelato.

"It’s a really great idea, which is affordable to access — and the use of a trail to complete across summer should mean parents and carers can bring children out into Morecambe with very little expense.

"In turn, it also brings increased exposure to our businesses who are supporting the trail — my staff and I look forward to children having a magical experience at Miogelato, and other businesses across town!”

“As a born and bred Morecambe firm of Solicitors, we’re thrilled to be able to give this support to our town’s local charity," said Natalie Goulding, Director, Wright & Lord Solicitors

To further celebrate the trail, the traders of The Festival Market have joined forces to host a Bonus Magical Dragon Hunt inside the market. Children who find all the hidden dragons will be rewarded with packs of sweets — a perfect bonus adventure for little treasure seekers!

Participating Businesses:

The Midland Hotel

The Bay Double Bubble

Ralphy’s Café

The Bath Hotel

Lewis’ Ice Cream

Little Shop of Hobbies

Miogelato

Lees Games

The Old Pier Bookshop

Don Luca Pizza

Browns Carpets

Happy Mount Park Café

Families can purchase maps from Search | Unique Kidz and Co and enjoy the trail at their own pace over the summer.

Don’t miss your chance to take part in this magical seaside adventure — and support a truly inspiring cause.

To find out more, visit: www.uniquekidzandco.org.uk/magic

