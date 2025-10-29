Look Good, Give Back: Charity fashion show set to light up Lancaster

By Roz Pilling
Lancaster will be stepping out in style this November when local mental health charity A.C.E. (Achieve, Change, Engagement) joins forces with Kitty Brown Boutique for a festive fashion show in support of young people’s mental wellbeing.

The event will take place at St Paul’s Church Hall, Scotforth Road on Thursday 6 November at 7:30pm, bringing together fashion, community spirit and fundraising for a local cause.

LANCASTER, Thursday 6 November, 7:30pm – St Paul’s Church Hall, Scotforth Road

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and nibbles, and each ticket includes entry into the evening’s first prize draw. A second raffle will also take place, with Kitty Brown Boutique donating a gift voucher for one lucky winner - an ideal treat for early Christmas shoppers.

Founder of Achieve Change and Engagement, Sally Temple, with Kitty Brown's co-founder Caroline and Ellaplaceholder image
Supporting Young People’s Mental Wellbeing

Behind the sparkle and sequins lies a serious purpose. A.C.E. provides free, trauma-informed mental health therapy and wellbeing support for children and young people aged 10 to 25 across the Lancaster district.

The charity works with those facing challenges such as anxiety, low mood, self-esteem difficulties and the lasting effects of adverse experiences. Its therapists offer one-to-one support in a safe, confidential setting, helping young people to manage emotions, build resilience and improve confidence in their future.

It costs approximately £650 to support one young person, and with minimal government funding, A.C.E. relies on public donations and community fundraising to continue offering its services free of charge.

Sally browses the stylish and sustainable range of women’s clothing at Kitty Brown Boutique in Carnforth.placeholder image
“This fashion show is about more than clothes,” said Sally Temple, founder of A.C.E. “It’s about coming together as a community - about hope, healing and giving local young people the help they deserve. Every ticket sold will directly support a young person’s journey towards better mental health.”

Growing Local Need

Across the UK, demand for children’s and young people’s mental health support has reached unprecedented levels. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, record numbers have sought help for anxiety, loneliness and emotional distress.

Lancaster is no exception. A.C.E. has seen a marked increase in referrals over the past few years and continues to provide an essential service at a time when statutory mental health provision is under significant pressure.

Fundraising team from Achieve Change and Engagement visit Kitty Brown's Boutique in preparation for their upcoming fashion show.placeholder image
Local Business with Heart

Event partner Kitty Brown Boutique, based in Carnforth, is a well-known independent retailer celebrated for its friendly atmosphere and focus on sustainable, wearable fashion.

The boutique’s ethos - celebrating confidence, individuality and self-expression - complements A.C.E.’s mission to empower young people and strengthen community connections.

A Festive Evening for a Worthy Cause

Choosing outfits to model for the upcoming fundraiser.placeholder image
With Christmas approaching, the fashion show offers an opportunity for Lancaster residents to enjoy a lively evening of local fashion and festive cheer while contributing to a vital community service.

Tickets are available now via trybooking.com/uk/FEDN and include entry, a welcome drink, light refreshments and a raffle ticket.

By attending the event at St Paul’s Church Hall, Scotforth Road, on Thursday 6 November at 7:30pm, guests will be supporting A.C.E.’s ongoing work to promote mental health and wellbeing among young people across the Lancaster district.

For more information about A.C.E. and its work, visit a-c-e.org.uk.

