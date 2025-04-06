Local Crafters Display their Work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than half a dozen local artists and crafters will display their work over the Easter weekend at Heysham Heritage Centre. Work on view will include ceramics, wooden ornaments, jewellery and art - all produced locally. The fair is in the upstairs room at Heysham Heritage Centre, Main Street, Heysham.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to view the two new displays in the Heritage Centre: on the history of Heysham Port and about Heysham Tower(s).

The Centre will be open from 11am until 4pm over the 4 days of the Easter weekend (note the craft fair will close at 3:30pm each day).