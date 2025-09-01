Local charity offers lifeline for young people’s mental health

A Lancaster-based charity that supports children and young people through emotional and mental health challenges is calling on the local community to help fund its vital work, as demand for services continues to grow. Achieve Change and Engagement (a.c.e.), based in Lancaster, provides free, trauma-aware emotional and mental health support to young people aged 10 to 25, many of whom have experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

ACEs are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood or adolescence and they can have lasting effects on a person’s health, wellbeing and development. These include abuse, neglect, domestic violence, parental separation, mental illness or addiction in the home as well as chronic stressors like poverty or homelessness. Increasingly, the charity also supports young people who have experienced bullying, discrimination, isolation and exclusion from school - factors which can be equally damaging.

“We support young people who are dealing with trauma, anxiety, bereavement, bullying, school pressure or isolation. Many of them feel unheard or overwhelmed - we offer a space where they can talk, feel safe, and start to recover with the support of trauma trained therapists and practitioners” said a spokesperson for the charity.

Although the service is free to those who use it, it costs around £650 per child to provide personalised support. With more than 300 young people currently receiving care—and over 150 still on the waiting list—the charity is asking the Lancaster community to get behind its autumn fundraising drive.

Young People’s Mental Health in Crisis

National data continues to paint a worrying picture. According to NHS Digital, 1 in 5 children and young people in England now have a probable mental health disorder—a sharp rise from 1 in 9 in 2017.

The Children’s Society recently reported that self-harm, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem are increasingly common among young people, with social media, school pressure and the cost-of-living crisis all contributing to a significant decline in wellbeing.

Early intervention, especially in adolescence, is proven to dramatically improve outcomes. But with stretched NHS services and long waiting lists, grassroots organisations like a.c.e. are a vital lifeline for those who need support now.

Two Fundraising Events This Autumn

To help meet growing demand, a.c.e. has announced two fundraising events open to the public:

Charity Race Night – Friday, September 19

The first event, a Charity Race Night, will be held on Friday 19th September at 7:30pm at the Gregson Centre, Lancaster. The night promises a fun evening of virtual horse racing, games, and prizes.

If you can’t attend, you can still buy and name a horse in advance. If your horse wins on the night, you’ll win a prize, even if you're not there.

Ladies’ Night Fashion Show – Friday, November 8

The second event, a Ladies’ Night Fashion Show, takes place on Friday 8th November at St Paul’s Church Hall, Scotforth. The evening will feature a catwalk show, boutique shopping, and refreshments, with all proceeds going directly to support the services provided by a.c.e.

Tickets and horse sponsorships are available via the a.c.e. website and fashion show tickets will go on sale in October a-c-e.org.uk/events-page

“These events are a chance to support serious work while enjoying an evening out,” said the spokesperson. “Every ticket helps us support another young person waiting for help.”

How the Community Can Help

Attend one of the fundraising events this autumn

Buy and name a horse for the Race Night – you don’t need to be there to win

Make a one-off or regular donation via a-c-e.org.uk/donations

Share this story with others, especially local families, schools and youth workers

“This is local support for local young people. Whether you donate £5 or attend an event, you’re helping a young person feel heard, valued, and supported—and that makes a lasting difference.”

For more information, to donate, or to book event tickets or to make a referral for support visit: a-c-e.org.uk