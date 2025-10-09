Life is sweet this October as Bake Off star Raf Perussi leads the Fylde Fest line-up!

Fylde Council and Discover Fylde are bringing a whole host of FREE family activities to the newly developed St Annes Square from 12 noon to 5pm for Fylde Fest - from live demonstrations and displays by the Bake Off: The Professionals’ famous finalist who now co-owns the stunning Beurre Patisserie; to children’s storytelling sessions by Britain’s Got Talent stand-up star Steve Royle at Storytellers Inc bookshop; outrageously funny street performances from Granny Turismo and crafting masterclasses with local artistic hub Pot Bound, to name just a few - all to showcase the region’s rich creativity and community spirit with a day that’s jam-packed with fabulous food, music and entertainment from all around the borough.

Fylde Fest: In The Square will kickstart an exciting new programme of celebrations across the Fylde Coast, all made possible through investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The entertainment-packed event will also officially open the newly transformed St Annes Square as a vibrant hub for culture, commerce and community life, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on stage at 2pm led by Leader of the Council, Karen Buckley.

Celebrated baker and pastry chef Raf Perussi brought a decadent touch of French sophistication to the St Annes seaside when he opened Beurre Patisserie with co-owner Connor Westbrook in 2024, fresh from the final of Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals. The home of pastry perfection soon built up a loyal following of foodies who regularly race from across the Fylde, and even as far as Europe, Brazil, and Japan, to snap up treats from their artistic gallery of beautifully hand-crafted cakes and pastries before they sell out. For Fylde Fest, Beurre will be bringing a display unit of freshly baked delights right into the new event space while Raf will offer fascinating Macaron demonstration live on stage!

Raf said: “St Annes is an amazing mix of creativity, beautiful Victorian buildings and a really supportive community with a wonderfully artistic edge. That’s why I’m so excited to be part of the very first Fylde Fest and celebrate everything that makes this place so special. Come and join us on the day and maybe learn some new baking tips!”

Storytellers Inc bookshop will also be hosting extra-special storytelling sessions at 3pm and 4pm on the day, brought to life by stand-up comic, panto favourite and all-round entertainer Steve Royle, bringing lots of laughter and a big sprinkle of silliness. Set just off the Square, the delightful literary space is the dream of mother and daughter Carolyn and Katie Clapham who opened in 2010 to sell children’s books and have since expanded to sell books for everyone, as well as running a popular monthly fiction book group and stocking a selection of graphic novels/ comic strip books and manga. Co-owner Carolyn said: “We look forward to being part of Fylde Fest by offering a venue at the shop for some children’s story sessions. It’s a great way to welcome new people into our shop who will hopefully return and become regular visitors.”

The celebrations will continue at the seaside event with a bucket full of sights, sounds and flavours on offer from right across Lancashire! North West rock band Anthem UK, local acoustic singer Kagan Plant and the Fylde’s own singer/songwriter Daisy Atkinson will bring all the tunes, while the much-loved Granny Turismo will be rolling through the crowds with their hilarious and heartwarming street performances throughout the day. Visitors can enjoy giant bubbles floating through the air from Ebublio; get creative with Pot Bound’s free kids’ art sessions, jive with the Ditchburn Jukebox Museum and take on the Smoothie Bike Challenge with the Fylde Sports and Communities Team to compete for the chance to win a bike! History lovers can pick up a map from the Discover Fylde Bus and follow the Heritage Trail to uncover fascinating stories of the area and be in with a chance to win a goodie bag, and Artisan Markets will brim with Lancashire’s finest produce from handmade crafts and gifts to mouth-watering street food. Local businesses will be joining the fun too, with surrounding shops, cafés and restaurants open for business and ready to welcome visitors old and new, while Howden’s Insurance will be offering a prize hamper giveaway at a special stall!

Fylde Fest: In the Square is hosted by Fylde Council and Discover Fylde, with support from community partners, organisations and local businesses. Leader of Fylde Council, Councillor Karen Buckley, said: “Fylde Fest is set to be a fantastic celebration of all that makes Fylde special - our creativity, heritage, community spirit and seaside charm. We’re proud to welcome visitors to St Annes Square’s new event space for our first ever festival, which brings together incredible local talent, delicious food and fun activities for all the family. It’s a perfect way to showcase our borough and our people, and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the day."

Fylde Fest: In the Square is on Saturday 25 October from 12noon to 5pm. See you all there! Please note – timings and content may be subject to change.

Still want to get involved? It’s not too late. If you’re a local trader, performer or supplier interested in taking part in Fylde Fest please contact [email protected]

For further information on Raf Perussi and Beurre Patisserie please visit www.beurrepatisserie.co.uk

Fylde Borough Council serves the residents, businesses, and communities of the Borough of Fylde, located on Lancashire’s stunning Fylde Coast. Covering the towns of Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, and surrounding villages, the council works to provide high-quality local services, support economic growth, protect the environment, and enhance the wellbeing of residents and visitors. With a strong focus on sustainability, community engagement, and promoting the area as a vibrant place to live, work, and visit, Fylde Borough Council is committed to shaping a thriving and resilient future for all. For more information, visit www.fylde.gov.uk

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is a central pillar of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda, designed to reduce inequalities between communities by supporting local businesses, people, and places. The fund enables councils and partners to deliver projects that boost economic growth, improve skills, and strengthen pride in place.

