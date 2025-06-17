Levens Choir turns 50

“These concerts will be a sung celebration of the friendships, people and places which give our lives meaning.”

To celebrate five decades of glorious music-making, Levens Choir, led by Gawain Glenton, presentssummer concerts, in Warton and Windermere.

With a distinctive programme in two parts, Levens will pay homage to its regional roots with works associated with the Lake District by Edward Elgar, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Arthur Somervell, alongside pieces by contemporary local composers Phillip Cooke and Adrian Self. This diverse selection will showcase the emotional power of part-song, beautifully melding poetry and music.

The second half will see Levens Choir revisit a selection of pieces which have played an important part in its history over the past 50 years. Featuring music from the Renaissance to the present day by Monteverdi, Tallis, Gibbons, Tippett, Chilcott and Rani Arbo, the sheer range of this music will demonstrate the versatility of the choir.

The choir will be joined by its founder Ian Jones, as guest conductor, for one piece. The second concert will be on Tuesday, July 8 in Windermere. These anniversary concerts promise to be special occasions and a fitting tribute to the choir's 50-year legacy.

Tickets £15, free to children and students. “Taster" tickets of £5 are also available for those unable to afford the full ticket price. Tickets available from levenschoir.net, choir members and on the door (subject to availability).

Saturday, July 5, 7.30 pm St Oswald’s, Warton LA5 9PG