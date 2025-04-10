Levens Choir sings Duruflé

Levens Choir

This Sunday Levens Choir, led by Gawain Glenton, will perform the music of French composer Maurice Duruflé. The centrepiece of the concert is the Duruflé Requiem, one of the most revered choral works of the 20th century, timeless and deeply spiritual.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duruflé’s work was notable for its fusion of Gregorian chant with his own progressive modal harmonic language. This melding of old and new is clearly displayed in his Requiem and also in his later Quatre Motets which feature in this programme and, like the Requiem, are directly inspired by Gregorian chant melodies. The programme includes the much-loved Cantique de Jean Racine by Fauré, the meditative Beatitudes by Arvo Pärt, Herbert Howell's joyful Hymn for St Cecilia and Cecilia McDowall's anthem Aurea Luce.

The choir will be joined by mezzo-soprano Rebecca Chandler and Ian Pattinson, Lancaster Priory organist. Rebecca won the Keldwyth Cumbrian Young Musicians Award in 2019 and recently graduated from Trinity Laban Conservatoire with First Class Honours in Music and Performance. Ian Pattinson is well-known as a soloist and accompanist to choirs across the region and beyond. This programme will also be performed in Kendal St Thomas Church on Saturday 12th April.

Sunday 13 April 3.00 pm

Ripley St Thomas CE Chapel, Ashton Road, LANCASTER LA1 4RS

FREE parking on site

Ticket £17, free to children and students, are available online www.levenschoir.net and on the door.