Levens Choir invites you on a romantic choral journey in Lancaster

By Valerie WalsheContributor
Published 28th Jun 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Levens Choir invites you to join them for a feast of romantic music by 3 giants of German/Austrian romantic music - Brahms, Bruckner and Josef Rheinberger.

All three composers wrote glorious choral harmonies that inspire and move the heart. Under the direction of Gawain Glenton, Levens Choir will explore familiar and novel pieces by all three at St Oswalds Church in Warton, Carnforth on Sunday afternoon, 7th July.

This concert celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Anton Bruckner, whose motets are without question amongst the finest sacred music of the last 150 years.

One of his most-loved pieces Locus Iste features in this concert. Brahms had a particular devotion to the music of Beethoven and Bach and in the motets for double choir included in this programme we hear the influence of the latter.

Gawain Glenton

Josef Rheinberger was a musical prodigy who became a church organist at age 7 and started his composing career age 8! The choir will perform 3 of his wonderful motets, including the sublime Abendlied.

This is nineteenth century romantic music at its best. Tickets £15, free to students and children, available from levenschoir.net and at the door.

