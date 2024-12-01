Levens Choir concert in Bolton le Sands

By Valerie Walshe
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:00 BST

“Now May We Singen: A Choral Christmas”

Join the choir on Saturday 14 December at 7.30 as it celebrates the lead-up to Christmas with a feast of Christmas music. Led by Gawain Glenton, the choir will pay tribute to the ancient tradition of carolling with a wide range of music, some familiar and others less so.

The concert, in Holy Trinity Parish Church, will feature an uplifting mixture of music from : English composers Gustav Holst, Herbert Howells, William Walton, Peter Warlock, David Wilcocks, William Walton and Elizabeth Poston; and three contemporary composers Cecilia McDowall, Alex Bullard and Joanna Forbes L’Estrange. These will be complemented with longer devotional pieces by American composers - Randall Thompson’s Alleluia, Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium and Eric Whitacre’s Lux Aurumque.

Perfect preparation for Christmas! This concert will be repeated on Sunday 15th at 3.00 pm at Carver Church, Windermere.

Tickets £15 on-line at levenschoir.net and on the door (subject to availability). Children and students free.

