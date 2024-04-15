Levens Choir brings Vivaldi at his grandest to Lancaster and Kendal

This pair of concerts offers a rare opportunity to hear some of Vivaldi’s grandest and least performed music.
By Valerie WalsheContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:27 BST
Music Director Gawain Glenton says “ This pair of concerts by Levens Choir provides a rare chance to hear Antonio Vivaldi's Sacred Music: all the drama, contrast and virtuosity associated with the music of Venice’s ‘Red Priest’ is found in his two major choral works Magnificat and Beatus Vir. It a relatively little-known fact that Antonio Vivaldi was a busy composer of sacred music.

Although best known today (and in his own lifetime) for his instrumental concertos such as The Four Seasons, Vivaldi wrote around 50 varied vocal pieces as part of his work with the foundling children at Venice’s La Pietá.”

For this special project Levens has formed an ensemble “South Lakes Baroque” led by guest soloist and leader Kinga Ujszászi. Kinga is a dazzling virtuosic violinist who has performed with many leading period instrument ensembles. The string section consists of locally-based musicians and the two oboists, Geoff Coates and Mark Baigent, are leading period players.

In addition to normal rehearsals, Kinga and Gawain are providing opportunities for the string players to explore together aspects of Baroque ensemble playing.

The programme of rarely performed motets for double choir and double orchestra will be sure to have a broad appeal.

Saturday 27th April 7.30 Kendal Parish Church and Sunday 28th April 3.00pm Lancaster Cathedral. Tickets £18, children and students free, available on-line levenschoir.net.

