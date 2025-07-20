Levens Choir 50th anniversary celebration

The choir celebrated half a century of music making with two concerts and a fabulous cake!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert in St Oswald’s, Warton was in two halves: the first had a Cumbrian feel, with works by local composers or commissioned for local events.

Beginning with Elgar’s 'My Love Dwelt in a Northern Land’, the choir gave us warm harmonies with a strong melody and smooth, precise dynamics. Then Vaughan Williams’ short and lively ‘Over Hill, Over Dale’ was a charmingly light contrast before Elgar’s ‘’Weary Wind of the West’ took us back to reflection before building to a grand crescendo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Self’s settings of two poems by Christine Cochrane, a late and much-missed member of the choir, began with Harpa Poetica, a hymn to the Welsh harp, an evocative interpretation of this lovely instrument for voices, with male and female sections of the choir complementing each other perfectly. This was followed by Thoughts of a Corncrake - a complete contrast - delightfully comedic and sung with great precision and enjoyment.

Levens Choir turns 50!

The local composer Arthur Somervell was next in the programme, with three quite different songs: the poignant ‘Once I was Young’, followed by the melancholy ‘No Longer Mourn’ and the ebullient ‘Ah! My Sweet Sweeting’, a delightful love-lilt. A contrasting trio together forming a coherent whole and delivered with aplomb.

The contemporary local composer, Phillip Cooke, provided the next three songs; ‘I Stood on a Tower’, by Tennyson, with close, dissonant harmonies - a very reflective song, very difficult to sing and very well sung. ‘Green’, the next piece, was much lighter with a sparkling top A from a solo soprano the highlight. The cycle closed with ‘How Clear, How Lovely’ with text from Housman and gentle harmonies to conclude the trio of songs and the first half of the concert.

The theme of the second half was ‘favourites’ - songs members of the choir, past, present and those no longer with us had enjoyed over the 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We began with two Renaissance motets: Monteverdi’s Cantate Domino, with perfect harmonies and lively dynamics, then Tallis’ Salvator Mundi, showing the choir’s skill in handing the text from section to section.

Two pieces from Orlando Gibbons - The Silver Swan, a short, melancholy madrigal, contrasted with O Clap Your Hands, from Psalm 47, a joyous rendition, full of lively dynamics. The balance of this choir is really outstanding.

Lotti’s Cruxifixus led into Vaughan Williams’ Valliant for Truth, conducted by Ian Jones, the founder and long-time music director of the Choir, whose presence was warmly appreciated by all. Then Tippett’s Steal Away - the Afro-American spiritual given a reflective but joyous rendition - followed by Imogen Holst’s A Hymn to Christ, the lovely harmonies a fitting tribute to John Donne’s words of love and hope. Chilcott’s The Isle is Full of Noises was a lively, fun impression of Caliban’s imaginings before Arbo’s setting of Tennyson’s Crossing the Bar concluded the concert.

Thanks to everyone involved in the organisation at St Oswald’s and, of course, to Gawain Glenton, his splendid choir and everyone associated with making the event run so smoothly.