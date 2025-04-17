Leighton Hall welcomes “Dog Day” to open their summer season

Dog Day at Leighton Hall opens their summer season of events

Leighton Hall, near Carnforth, has seen many seasons follow each other across the centuries. But as staff and volunteers gear up for the much-anticipated 2025 public open season on May 1st, this heritage attraction is concentrating on introducing new initiatives and events as much as honouring its remarkable legacy and bringing history to life.

As well as the stunning Gillow craftsmanship and fairytale ‘flying staircase’, today’s visitors are fascinated to peek behind the scenes at the work required to make a Grade II-listed stately home sustainable and accessible for 21st-century comforts and concerns.

The temptingly traditional tearoom treats are now baked with produce from the historic orchard, vegetable and herb gardens.

Floral walks, with native bulbs sown in partnership with local primary schools, and a 30,000 tree planting initiative designed to remove up to 750 tonnes of CO2 annually from the atmosphere, aren’t the only growing additions to the gardens and parkland.

In a move designed to set tails wagging among local and visiting dog owners, the Hall is kicking off summer with its first-ever ‘Dog Day’ show on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th. A lively celebration of everything pooch-related, everyone’s invited to have-a-go activities, fun dog show, stalls, treats, gundog scurry, meet and greets, and expert advice.

With proceeds going to support Animal Rescue, Cumbria, pawsome presentations include dog agility with Lune Valley Dog Training Club, Allstar Hoopers demonstrating the fast-growing fun sport of Canine Hooping, and unmissable dog training demonstrations and advice by Rachel Wright of show sponsors ‘Wright Paw Forward’.

Estate manager Lucy Arthurs is looking forward to opening: “We’re open year-round for school and group visits, events and weddings, but getting ready to open the doors to the general public, and seeing the birds of prey in beautiful shape for their daily displays, always feels really special.

“We’ve got plenty of events throughout the summer: auctioneers’ valuation days, Shakespeare in the garden, classic cars, roaring motorcycles, our very special Apple Day for example, but for sheer inclusive exuberance, with no tickets priced above £3, I think Dog Day is going to set the ‘bark’ pretty high!”

For all opening and event details, as well as 50% off standard (non-event) Leighton entry for local using a Residents’ Pass see: www.leightonhall.co.uk.

Also discover the joys of stress-free ‘Ditch the Car’ visiting, via public transport, other local attractions, cycle routes and footpaths through Arnside and Silverdale National Landscape.