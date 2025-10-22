Legendary folk/rockers playing The Platform, Morcambe

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 13:28 BST
Thursday 20th November, The Platform, Old Station Buildings, Marine Road West. Morcambe, LA4 4DB. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £32.45. Box Office: 01524 582803. Email: [email protected]

Together for fifty-six years now, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever by taking it into the world of gold discs and international tours.

The band will undertake a full UK tour in support of Conflict, where they will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.

Led, as ever, by Maddy Prior, Andrew Sinclair, Roger Carey, Liam Genockey, Julian Littman and Athena Octavia.

