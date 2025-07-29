Leading Folk Guitarist to play at Arnside Sailing Club

Martin Simpson widely acknowledged as one of the world’s best folk guitarists is playing at Arnside Sailing Club on Sunday 10th August

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a career going back to the late 1970s, Martin has brought over 20 albums. He has won countless awards including BBC Folk Singer of the Year twice. He is listed as one of the top acoustic guitarist in the world. Equally at home playing folk or the blues, Martin lived in America for several years. His most recent album “Skydancers” reached number 2 in the Folk Charts. (The title track is about Hen Harriers).

Martin is not the only top performer to have played in Arnside Sailing Club. In the past the Club have hosted Simon Armitage, the Poet Laureate and his rock band and Martin Carthy OBE another famous folk singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alasdair Simpson for the Sailing Club “We are delighted to have Martin Simpson playing for us. 0ur Clubhouse overlooking the estuary offers an intimate venue for live music loved by musicians and performers alike”

Concert at the Sailing Club featuring the Size from Kendal in July

“The following Sunday, August 20th, we have a Maritime Singing Festival with singing in the clubhouse and on the pier. Lead acts are John Connolly an internationally respected singer songwriter, whose songs have been covered by acts such as the Dubliners. And the Jack Tars a young sea shanty group who are currently touring Europe. Local acts include Sunderland Point Sea Shanty Crew and the Mizzen Crew from Morecambe. The festival follows on from the Morecambe Maritime Festival on Saturday 19th.”