Large Oriental collection to be sold by Morecambe auction house

Soon to come to auction - a collection of Oriental and astrological items including a Tibetan Kapala will go under the hammer at Antiques and Auctions’ April 8 sale.

Amongst the collection there is a Tibetan kapala, which was used to hold bread and wine by Buddists as a ritual bowl fashioned from the skull or forehead, usually of a human.

The auction is to be held on Tuesday April 8 starting at 10am.

Antiques and Auctions are based in White Lund Avenue in Morecambe.

The full catalogue is available online at www.antiquesandauctions.co.uk