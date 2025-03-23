Large Oriental collection to be sold by Morecambe auction house
Soon to come to auction - a collection of Oriental and astrological items including a Tibetan Kapala will go under the hammer at Antiques and Auctions’ April 8 sale.
Amongst the collection there is a Tibetan kapala, which was used to hold bread and wine by Buddists as a ritual bowl fashioned from the skull or forehead, usually of a human.
The auction is to be held on Tuesday April 8 starting at 10am.
The full catalogue is available online at www.antiquesandauctions.co.uk