Lancaster's Storey Gallery to feature talented north west artists at latest exhibition

The Storey Gallery in Lancaster is to host an upcoming art exhibition, Visions of Landscapes, which will be held from April 12 to April 22.

By Gayle RouncivellContributor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

This exhibition will feature works by artists from Higherford Mill Studios, as well as other talented artists from across the north west.

Visions of Landscapes promises to be a remarkable showcase of diverse and stunning art pieces that capture the beauty of the landscape.

Visitors will be able to experience and appreciate the unique perspective of each artist on display. From traditional to contemporary styles, this exhibition will offer something for everyone.

The exhibition will be on show in The Storey Gallery.
The exhibition will be on show in The Storey Gallery.
There are 36 artists studios in Higherford Mill, which is in Barrowford, near Nelson.j

The arts and crafts taking place include leather work, woodcut printing, carpentry, glass work, photography, painting, jewellery making and illustration.

You can meet the artists taking part in this exhibition on Saturday April 15, between 2pm and 4pm.

"We are excited to host an exhibition that brings together such an incredible group of talented artists," said a spokesperson for the Storey Gallery.

Visions of Landscapes exhibtion is at The Storey from April 12-22.

"Our visitors will get to see the world through the eyes of these talented individuals, and we can't wait to share their art with our community."

This exhibition is a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to discover and purchase exceptional artworks.

The Storey Gallery invites everyone to go along and experience the creativity and artistry of the north west.

For more information on Visions of Landscapes and the featured artists, follow the Facebook page @Higherfordmill

