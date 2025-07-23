Lancaster’s newest boutique accommodation off to a flying start after getting royal seal of approval

Lancaster’s newest boutique accommodation, Domain Boutique Rooms, has enjoyed a strong opening month, welcoming guests from across the UK and even members of the royal entourage during the King’s recent visit to the city last month.

Located in New Street in the heart of Lancaster’s historic quarter, the Georgian building has been transformed into a collection of seven individually designed rooms, offering a blend of heritage character and modern comfort.

“Guest feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said co-owner Tom Charrier. “People love the design, which is exactly what we set out to do, but they’ve also highlighted the fundamentals — a great night’s sleep, powerful showers – which really matter.”

Philippa Charrier, who co-founded Domain with her husband, added: “We’re proud to have brought a beautiful building back into use and to be offering something a little different in the city. Our aim was to create a place rooted in Lancaster, that locals could feel proud of, and visitors would remember.”

Not everything has gone entirely smoothly behind the scenes. The business initially installed new smart locks on every door, but quickly found they weren’t reliable enough for guests.

“We use a lot of smart technology to make things easy for people,” said Tom. “But the locks just weren’t working as they should – it caused real frustration. We’ve now replaced them all with models we’ve used before and trust, and it’s made a big difference. Check-in is much smoother.”

“Making the arrival process seamless is so important to us,” he added. “There’s no need for people to wait in queues anymore – they check in online in advance and go straight to their room. It’s about giving guests their time back.”

The couple, who also run student accommodation in the city, say they’ve been encouraged by the strong occupancy since opening and the warmth of the early feedback.

“We’re just at the beginning, but it’s been a fantastic first month,” said Tom. “To have hosted members of the royal entourage in our first few weeks was a real surprise – and a lovely way to mark the opening.”

Philippa added: “It feels like a significant moment for Lancaster – the royal visit, the investment in the city, and a renewed sense of energy. We’re proud to be part of that.”