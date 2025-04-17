Lancaster's heritage meets eco-innovation in new exhibition by Community Mind Connect C.I.C.
"Heritage & Eco-Innovation," now open at The Storey, offers a unique perspective on Lancaster's past, present, and future. This exhibition, hosted by Community Mind Connect, features works by local artists and photographers that explore the vital connections between the city's heritage and the growing importance of eco-innovation.
The exhibition showcases a diverse range of artistic mediums, including painting, collage, digital art, and mixed media sculpture. This event is in partnership with Lancaster District and Art Society, Lancaster Photographic Society, Lancaster CVS, and Lancaster City Council.
The exhibition's central focus is The Storey building itself, a significant architectural and cultural landmark in Lancaster.
Through the artwork, viewers are invited to reflect on the building's history and its potential role in the city's sustainable development.
By showcasing creative interpretations of Lancaster's heritage and its relationship with environmental responsibility, the exhibition aims to inspire dialogue and action within the community. It encourages residents to consider how the city's historical assets can be preserved and utilized to build a more sustainable future. "Heritage & Eco-Innovation" not only celebrates Lancaster's unique identity but also emphasizes the importance of community involvement in shaping its future.