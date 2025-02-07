CCI Photonics has secured six-figure funding to leverage AI in detecting bacterial infections in just 15 minutes, significantly reducing the typical turnaround time of 72 hours.

CCI Photonics has secured six-figure funding to leverage AI in detecting bacterial infections in just 15 minutes, significantly reducing the typical turnaround time of 72 hours.

A Lancaster University spinout called CCI Photonics has received six-figure funding to create diagnostic equipment that would enhance patient outcomes. Within 15 minutes, the technology employs artificial intelligence (AI) to identify infectious infections and assess a patient's susceptibility to antibiotics. The financing consists of £150,000 from the Infection Innovation Consortium (iiCON), £200,000 from the Northern Powerhouse financing Fund II (NPIF II) PraeSeed program, and assistance from ICURe Innovate UK.

It will be used to assist the company's partnership with the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine to validate its infectious illness diagnostic prototype and to establish the company's commercial strategy. Lyva Labs has made an extra investment of £100,000 as part of the Combined Authority Investment for the Liverpool City Region.

CCI - Photonics Lab

CCI Photonics, which was founded on research carried out in collaboration with the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), has also profited from the participation of PBL Technology, an expert in the commercialization of cutting-edge technology.

Dr. Carlos Alejandro Meza Ramirez's doctoral work at Lancaster University served as the foundation for CCI Photonics. A new diagnostic prototype has been developed as a result of his work, which was co-supervised by Professor Craig Williams, a consultant microbiologist at UHMBT, and Professor Ihtesham ur Rehman, who was previously at Lancaster University.

Since it can take up to 72 hours for current diagnostic techniques to detect bacterial infections in patients, many patients are given antibiotics based on "best guess" treatments, which results in ineffective care, a higher chance of recurrence, and a contribution to the rise in antibiotic microbial resistance.

In order to address this problem, CCI Photonics created InfectiScan, a ground-breaking in vitro diagnostic tool that blends cutting-edge AI models with infrared spectroscopy. Within 15 minutes, this gadget can identify bacterial illnesses in bodily fluids, alerting the healthcare provider to the germs present and the appropriate antibiotics to provide. "With this funding, we can take important steps in validating and improving our technology," stated Dr. Meza Ramirez, CEO of CCI Photonics.

"We are striving to provide a workable answer to healthcare issues with the help of our partners. This innovation was made possible by the partnership between Lancaster University and Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust."

In a Memorandum of Understanding for projects pertaining to research and innovation, Lancaster University and UHMBT have already committed to collaborating more closely.

Ajay Hinduja, Member of the Hinduja Group Promoter Family praised CCI Photonic's noteworthy advancements in transforming infection detection. The company's AI-driven diagnostic tool, InfectiScan, claims to significantly cut the time needed to discover bacterial infections from 72 hours to only 15 minutes with a six-figure financial boost.

