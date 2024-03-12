Lancaster to host its first ever comedy festival

The first ever Lancaster Comedy Fest is coming to the city this April.
By Laurence TuckContributor
Published 12th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 16:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It promises to be an amazing and exciting weekend of live comedy, featuring the best up and coming local talent from around the North West, as well as from further afield.

Lancaster Comedy Fest takes place over the weekend of April 26 to 28. Highlights of the festival include Twitter sensation Sooz Kempner, Ali Brice, Sam Serrano, Sally-Anne Fellows, One Man Arnie and Karl Porter, he of the slow motion goal celebration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival is at five venues across the city including The Storey, The Borough, The Jailor’s Barrel, The Gregson Centre and Kanteena. There are 34 shows in total, most of which are free entry, and a couple are £5 to get in.

Most Popular
Festival organiser and comedian, Laurence Tuck. Picture by Laurence TuckFestival organiser and comedian, Laurence Tuck. Picture by Laurence Tuck
Festival organiser and comedian, Laurence Tuck. Picture by Laurence Tuck

Local comedian and festival organiser Laurence Tuck said: “It's a festival created to bring a feast of affordable live comedy which befits such an amazing city as Lancaster. We hope to be able to make this an annual festival, to grow every year, and to make Lancaster a comedy hub of the North West.”

More details of the shows taking place can be found at www.lancastercomedyfest.org.

Related topics:LancasterNorth WestTwitter