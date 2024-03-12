Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It promises to be an amazing and exciting weekend of live comedy, featuring the best up and coming local talent from around the North West, as well as from further afield.

Lancaster Comedy Fest takes place over the weekend of April 26 to 28. Highlights of the festival include Twitter sensation Sooz Kempner, Ali Brice, Sam Serrano, Sally-Anne Fellows, One Man Arnie and Karl Porter, he of the slow motion goal celebration.

The festival is at five venues across the city including The Storey, The Borough, The Jailor’s Barrel, The Gregson Centre and Kanteena. There are 34 shows in total, most of which are free entry, and a couple are £5 to get in.

Festival organiser and comedian, Laurence Tuck. Picture by Laurence Tuck

Local comedian and festival organiser Laurence Tuck said: “It's a festival created to bring a feast of affordable live comedy which befits such an amazing city as Lancaster. We hope to be able to make this an annual festival, to grow every year, and to make Lancaster a comedy hub of the North West.”