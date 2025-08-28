Lancaster sister of murdered British journalist to speak at closing of updated Amazon exhibition

The ‘For Dom, Bruno and the Amazon’ exhibition returned to Halton Mill after three years, updated and with new information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday September 1 in the closing week of the exhibition, Sian Phillips, Dom Phillips' sister and local musician, will speak about Dom's life and his legacy.

‘For Dom, Bruno and the Amazon’ is a powerful exhibition honouring the lives and work of journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were murdered in the Amazon in June 2022 while Dom was researching a book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That book, ‘How to Save the Amazon: a journalist’s deadly quest for answers’ was launched in June to full houses in Lancaster, London and the Hay Book Festival – as well as in the USA and in Brazil.

Sian Phillips, Dom Phillips' sister, speaking at the Lancaster launch of his book, How to Save the Amazon: a murdered journalist's quest for answers.

The exhibition was first produced in 2022 and has now been updated, with funding from the NUJ, to reflect changes in the Brazilian government as well as the publication of Dom’s book and the founding of the Dom Phillips Institute to honour his legacy by amplifying the voices of Indigenous defenders.

The exhibition exposes the dangers that the rainforest and its inhabitants are facing from deforestation and from illegal mining and fishing. It also showcases some hopeful solutions and reminds us that there are many actions that people in the global north can take to help to protect the Amazon.

The exhibition is available for loan to schools, educational institutions, festivals and community venues, free of charge (you just need to cover transport costs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see a low res version of the exhibition with links to all the references and footnotes on the project page at www.haltonmill.org.uk/dombruno

The exhibition will be open until the end of the day on Wednesday September 3 – individuals and groups are welcome to visit the exhibition any time, 9am to 8pm.

Exhibition producer and Halton resident Fiona Frank said: "I hope many people will take the opportunity to see this powerful, moving exhibition and learn about Dom and Bruno's story."