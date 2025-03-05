Lancaster Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

By Flo Saunders
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 18:54 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 08:20 BST

The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 is now open for playwrights in Lancaster and across the UK. This collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group offers a fantastic platform for new voices in theatre.

Open until April 4th, 2025, the competition offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

Plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter. The winner will have their play performed in 2025, with full support to bring their work to life. The judging panel, which includes figures like Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, offers mentorship and exposure for emerging playwrights.

Key Dates:

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment GroupAmbassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group
January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this national programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.

