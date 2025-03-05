Lancaster Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
Open until April 4th, 2025, the competition offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.
Plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter. The winner will have their play performed in 2025, with full support to bring their work to life. The judging panel, which includes figures like Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, offers mentorship and exposure for emerging playwrights.
Key Dates:
January 15th, 2025: Competition opens
April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions
June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced
December 5th, 2025: Winner announced
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this national programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.