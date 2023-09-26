News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster Kanteena's three musical treats this weekend

Elvis will be in Lancaster’s Kanteena building along with Hayseed Dixie and the Gerry Cinnamon Experience this weekend.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST
The Lancaster venue is hosting three days of musical entertainment kicking off on Friday with Hayseed Dixie performing the final date of their UK tour.

Hailing from East Tennessee, the ‘rockgrass’ band, come armed with their re-workings of pop and rock songs which they have played on some of the world’s biggest stages and festivals.

Expect to hear their versions of Stayin Alive, Seven Nation Army, Blue Monday and many more. Minimum age restriction is 18.

Paul Larcombe is Elvis at Kanteena on Saturday. Picture by Paul Larcombe.Paul Larcombe is Elvis at Kanteena on Saturday. Picture by Paul Larcombe.
Following Hayseed Dixie onto the Kanteena stage on Saturday is Paul Larcombe, ranked in the world’s top ten Elvis tribute acts.

Paul is the only Elvis tribute in the world to have performed live for Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family on three separate occasions but this will be the first time that he has brought his show to Lancaster.

Paul puts his own personality into the show which is a musical journey through the ‘Spectacular 70 and Las Vegas Years’. He performs wearing jumpsuits made by the same designer who made Elvis’s suits in the 1970s.

Kanteena’s musical weekend ends on Sunday with The Gerry Cinnamon Experience who is about to embark on a headline UK tour.

Hayseed Dixie play Kanteena on Friday. Picture by Hayseed Dixie.Hayseed Dixie play Kanteena on Friday. Picture by Hayseed Dixie.
Gary Digan is described as the UK’s best tribute act to the Scottish singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist who is known for his brutally honest lyrics.

For tickets to all these events, visit https://kanteena.co.uk/events/

Kanteena is at Brewery Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QL.

