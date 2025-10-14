Lancaster goes global: local artists place city on international art map with VAA OpenSpaces 2025 Trail

Lancaster is set to become a destination on the global arts scene this autumn as two prominent local visual artists participate in the VAA OpenSpaces 2025 Global Art Trail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This international initiative, run by the Visual Artists Association, challenges the norms of exhibition by transforming everyday community spaces into temporary art venues. Locally, this means visitors can discover world class art in familiar community settings.

Lancaster’s participation will be championed by two local visual artists, Lidia Ranns and Catriona Stamp, with exhibitions running from October 11th to November 9th, 2025.

Redefining the Exhibition Space

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VAA OpenSpaces Trail is celebrated for its unique, grassroots approach, utilising a global digital map to connect visitors to exhibitions in unexpected locations worldwide. In Lancaster, the exhibitions will be hosted at two vital community hubs:

Lidia Ranns at The Gregson Centre - Known for her popular 'Bygone Days' series, Lidia Ranns, a local volunteer at the Gregson will showcase her distinctive style, which fuses her background in graphic design with a heartfelt passion for local history and nostalgia. Her work celebrates the timeless beauty and architecture of the surrounding district.

Catriona Stamp at Halton Mill - A collage artist specialising in UK native birds, will exhibit her latest collection, Not Only Fine Feathers. Her colourful, detailed collages are intentionally placed in the mill’s canteen to bring the beauty of nature directly into the workspace, aligning perfectly with the trail’s mission to make art accessible.

"I am really happy to be showcasing my work right here in the community that inspires it," says Lidia Ranns. "OpenSpaces is all about proving that art really is for everyone and accessible everywhere. By using local venues like the Gregson Centre, we are literally connecting our local stories to the world."

A Celebration of Local Creativity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint participation of Lidia and Catriona highlights the diverse and vibrant creative talent thriving in the Lancaster region. By activating community spaces, the VAA OpenSpaces Trail not only provides artists with a global platform but also encourages local residents and visitors to explore their surroundings through a new artistic lens.

The public is warmly invited to follow the digital art trail and visit both exhibitions during the trail period.

Event Details

What: VAA OpenSpaces 2025 Global Art Trail

When: October 11th – November 9th, 2025

Featured Artists & Venues:

Lidia Ranns: The Gregson Centre, Lancaster

Catriona Stamp: Halton Mill, Halton