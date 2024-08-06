Lancaster fine art specialist introduces new display for hotel gallery

A Lancaster based fine art specialist is helping a renowned North West artist to display his works in a new gallery exhibition.

Gavagan Art is working with Norman Long to show a body of his work in the free exhibition called 'Summer Observations' in the ‘Art in the Atrium’ gallery at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.

Highly regarded as a versatile painter equally proficient in still life and landscapes, Norman is perhaps best known for his sensitive figure compositions. He favours the subject of capturing people in public places in his art because of the fascinating relationships and interactions that arise to bring his paintings alive.

Norman Long is exhibiting his art at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.

Organised by Gavagan Art and English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, the 'Summer Observations' display runs until 23 October 2024. Norman’s work has been displayed by The New English Art Club for the past six years. He has also exhibited with the Royal Institute of Oil Painters and the Royal Society of Portrait Painters.

Executive chairman of English Lakes Hotels Simon Berry says: “Norman Long’s work is another prestigius addition to our series of displays in the Art in the Atrium gallery.

“Norman combines painting from life with observational drawings, invention, photography and memory to convey the veracity of life. We’re delighted to be able to feature his work here at Low Wood Bay for our guests to enjoy and even buy if they wish.”

Early-career awards, such as the de Laszlo Award (Royal Society of Portrait Painters) and Artist of the Year (Artist and Illustrators Magazine) established Norman Long’s reputation, firstly as a portrait painter and then as a gallery artist.

Mary Gavagan is helping Norman Long to exhibit his art at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.

Mary Gavagan from Gavagan Art adds: “Norman’s light-filled oils manifest his love for colour and texture. He creates vibrant cityscapes and figurative compositions, capturing relationships between people in public spaces. He comments that he is inspired by the urgency to capture in paint the individual in a crowd before the subject moves or the light changes.”

Norman Long was born in Preston and studied at Newcastle University. He later won a scholarship for Postgraduate study at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art. He now lives in Lytham St Annes with his American wife Lindsey and three young boys. He loves to share his expertise with beginner painters and is the author of a popular book on Oil Painting technique. He is also a trustee of the Manchester Academy of Fine Art.

For further information, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/low-wood-bay/art/