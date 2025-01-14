Lancaster fine art specialist commissions new art gallery display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster fine art specialist has commissioned a new art gallery exhibition at a prominent hotel spa resort.

Mary Gavagan from Gavagan Art has been working with English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues to organise the display of the abstract paintings of Terry Beard and the Raku ceramics of Stephen Murfitt.

The new ‘Pathways’ exhibition is the central focus of the latest ‘Art in the Atrium’ gallery at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.

The two artists, who are married to each other, live and work by a nature reserve in the Huntingdonshire Fens, where they share a studio in a rural setting which informs and inspires much of their work.

(L to R) Stephen Murfitt, Mary Gavagan, Terry Beard & Simon Berry at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa

Terry was born in Canada and spent her childhood in Uganda and Ireland. With an MA in printed textiles, she worked as a freelance textile designer and illustrator before her work became widely exhibited in the UK with displays in Ely, Cambridge, Stamford and London. She has also featured in international exhibitions in Italy and the USA and has work in numerous private and corporate collections.

Following his degree in 3D design specialising in ceramics, Stephen spent several years as ceramics tutor at Marlborough College before setting up his own studio with his wife. His focus is on hand-building and Raku firing his forms and vessels which have been exhibited widely across the UK. Stephen is also the published author of two books on ceramics, ‘The Glaze Book’ and ‘Contemporary Raku’.

Executive chairman of English Lakes Hotels Simon Berry says: “This is another inspirational gallery display for our ‘Art in the Atrium’ exhibition, all the more special as we are showcasing the works of a married couple, each with their own unique talents.

“Terry says her work is greatly influenced by the waters, woodlands and agricultural landscapes of the Fenlands. The influences on Stephen’s work come from a fusion of visual and tactile elements seen in natural and built environments, and he says the effects of weathering and erosion provide a constant source of reference.”

Mary Gavagan from Gavagan Art adds: “Terry and Stephen are both fabulous artists in their own right. They have developed their skills and practice over many years, evolving and refining their ideas.

“The Raku firing process which Stephen uses to bring his ceramics to life is dramatic. I first exhibited his work in the 1980s at Gawthorpe Hall in Lancashire and in the 1990s at Lancaster University, so it’s been great to follow his career.

“Terry has received several prestigious accolades including a Cass Art Award and a London Invitational Award finalist nomination. She has also featured in a host of international exhibitions, notably in Italy with displays such as ‘Anima Mundi’ in Venice, ‘Fluxus’ in Milan and ‘Dialogue Among the Antitheses in Rome.”

For further information, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/experiences/low-wood-bay-art-in-the-atrium/