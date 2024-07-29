Lancaster Dance company gets moving this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fleetwood's Memorial Park will come alive with music, dance and theatre performances on August 3 – and the event is completely free.
“This festival is a celebration of communities coming together. Inclusivity underpins the whole day,” said Helen Gould, co-founder of Lancaster-based LPM Dance who are organising the event.
Helen has just been awarded an MBE for her charitable services to people with Parkinson’s and all the performers taking part in Fleetwood Moves are experienced at working with people of all abilities.
Helen will join forces with Jenny Reeves for a Clever Clogs routine and her LPM Dance co-founder, George Adams, will be accompanied by pianist, Maud the Moth, for a special collaboration.
Among other performances will be the premiere of Encounter by Fleetwood Fusion, a class for adults with and without disabilities which LPM run in the town.
The fun kicks off at 10am and runs until 6pm so visitors are encouraged to bring picnics while they enjoy the entertainment and there will be opportunities to participate too.
Performances take place on the Melodrome stage and also a soft space within the park.
For people unable to attend the festival, LPM Dance are taking performances out to them. Spectacles by the Sea, a participatory performance with live music and dance, will tour care homes in Fleetwood and DoodleBug, creative movement and play sessions for children with Special Educational Needs, will visit nurseries and early years settings in the town.
“We want to bring the festival to as many people as we can and hope it will become an annual event,” said Helen.
The Fleetwood Moves Festival is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Council England and Wyre Council.
For more information, visit lpmdance.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.