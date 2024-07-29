Lancaster Dance company gets moving this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dancers of all ages and abilities will be stepping out at a special festival this Saturday, thanks to Lancaster's LPM Dance.

Fleetwood's Memorial Park will come alive with music, dance and theatre performances on August 3 – and the event is completely free.

“This festival is a celebration of communities coming together. Inclusivity underpins the whole day,” said Helen Gould, co-founder of Lancaster-based LPM Dance who are organising the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen has just been awarded an MBE for her charitable services to people with Parkinson’s and all the performers taking part in Fleetwood Moves are experienced at working with people of all abilities.

Dance Syndrome will perform at the Fleetwood Moves Festival

Helen will join forces with Jenny Reeves for a Clever Clogs routine and her LPM Dance co-founder, George Adams, will be accompanied by pianist, Maud the Moth, for a special collaboration.

Among other performances will be the premiere of Encounter by Fleetwood Fusion, a class for adults with and without disabilities which LPM run in the town.

The fun kicks off at 10am and runs until 6pm so visitors are encouraged to bring picnics while they enjoy the entertainment and there will be opportunities to participate too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances take place on the Melodrome stage and also a soft space within the park.

Fleetwood Fusion will perform at the Fleetwood Moves Festival

For people unable to attend the festival, LPM Dance are taking performances out to them. Spectacles by the Sea, a participatory performance with live music and dance, will tour care homes in Fleetwood and DoodleBug, creative movement and play sessions for children with Special Educational Needs, will visit nurseries and early years settings in the town.

“We want to bring the festival to as many people as we can and hope it will become an annual event,” said Helen.

The Fleetwood Moves Festival is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Council England and Wyre Council.