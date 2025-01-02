Lancaster Celebrates Chinese New Year 2025 with Spectacular Festival for All

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people will celebrate the best of Chinese culture in Lancaster this January when the city welcomes in the Year of the Snake.

Lancaster's Chinese New Year Festival, now in its fourth year, is the only Chinese festival of its type in Lancashire and is fast becoming one of the region’s most popular and well-attended events.

Around 5000 visitors are expected to attend the city’s first festival of 2025. Celebrations include a cultural variety show and a street carnival. A total of 600 red Chinese lanterns – symbols of fortune and blessing – and a number of festive banners will adorn New Street, Penny Street and Market Street for a month.

Josh Leung, from organisers, Popber, said: “The city has a thriving Chinese community, including Lancaster University international students. However, the festival is for all. It’s important we share our culture with everyone in Lancaster and across the district. The cultural variety show sees a packed-out theatre every year and the street carnival attracts thousands of people.”

Dragons and Lions parade, Lancaster Chinese New Year Festival.

The cultural variety show takes place on Sunday 19 January at Lancaster Grand Theatre from 6pm. There will be Chinese classical and folk dance performed by the Manchester Chinese Academy of Dance (MCAD), traditional Chinese music from nationally acclaimed artists, Pagoda Arts, and Kunshan Opera, known for its intricate performances and deep emotional expression. Tickets available now from the Lancaster Grand Theatre box office and online from its website.

A free family-friendly carnival and market takes place in and around Market Square on Sunday 26 January, 10am – 6pm. The official festival opening ceremony is at 12 noon on the Market Square plinth to be followed by a Dragon and Lions parade which will fill the streets with colour and sound.

In addition to the parade, attendees can take part in workshops including Chinese calligraphy, face painting and Weihai papercutting. Visitors can have their photograph taken wearing traditional Chinese costume and there will be a Hanfu fashion show featuring Chinese clothing from across the dynasties. Lancaster drumming group, Batala, will perform and there will be traditional Chinese dance, Chinese instruments and Chinese songs and a Kungfu demonstration.

Special guests include the Mayor of Lancaster, Cllr Abi Mills, Lancaster City Council leader, Caroline Jackson and representatives from Lancaster University.

Lancaster Chinese New Year Festival 2025 organisers with Josh Leung, centre, in red.

Since its inception Lancaster’s Chinese New Year Festival has been organised by Popber, a Community Interest Company set up to help businesses in the city and supported by Chinese students from Lancaster University. As well as Josh this year’s committee members are Yilin Wu, Fan Wang, Percy Lee, Youjian Wei and Yiming Wei.

Founding member Josh, who graduated from Lancaster University in 2021 with a degree in Management and Organisational Behaviour, said:

​“Our commitment to the Chinese New Year Festival is rooted in a desire to bridge cultural gaps and unite diverse communities. The festival showcases the vibrant traditions, colourful customs and lively spirit of East Asian cultures. It’s not just a spectacle but an opportunity for understanding and appreciation. It transcends cultural boundaries and brings people together. It’s joyful.”

He added: “The festival also creates a feeling of home for many of the Chinese students living here. It’s a time of reunion.”

According to legend, thousands of years ago, a monster named Nian (‘Year’) would attack villagers at the beginning of each new year. The monster was afraid of loud noises, bright lights, and the colour red. This is why celebrations often include firecrackers, fireworks, and red clothes and decorations to chase the beast away. The Year of the Snake heralds wisdom, charm and transformation.

Tickets for the Lancaster Grand show are available now. Chinese New Year Box for 2: £30 Standard: £12 Child: £6. https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/chinese-new-year-variety-show/

The free carnival is a non-profitable event and it and the festival overall are supported by funding from a number of bodies including Arts Council England, the National Lottery Community Fund, Lancaster University, Lancaster University Confucius Institute, Lancaster BID, Lancaster District CVS and Lancashire County Council.

Josh said: “We’d also like to thank Hainan Airlines and Edvoy for their support and everyone who contributed to our crowdfunding campaign. Also Lancaster City Council and Totally Local Lancaster have been helpful to us.”

See https://www.lancasterchinesenewyear.com/