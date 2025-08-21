Lancashire MasterChef’s Oli Martin Returns to the Tri County

For One Night Only Local food lovers are in for a treat this September as acclaimed chef Oli Martin makes a long-awaited return to the Tri County area for a one-night-only dining event at the prestigious Casterton Grange Estate.

Best known for his time as Head Chef at Hipping Hall, where he helped establish the restaurant as one of the North West’s most celebrated dining destinations, Oli went on to become a household name on MasterChef: The Professionals.

Now, for the first time since leaving Hipping Hall, he will be back to curate a special pop-up dining experience. Taking place on Friday 5th September, The Twenty Mile Table will feature five courses paired with fine wines, showcasing the best seasonal produce from within a 20-mile radius of the estate.

From heritage tomatoes and local lamb to Fellstone cheese and macerated berries, the menu is designed to celebrate the unique flavours of the region

Sample menu

“This part of the country has always been special to me,” said Oli. “My time at Hipping Hall shaped my cooking, and I can’t wait to come back and put local ingredients centre stage once again — even if it’s just for one night.”

The event is being delivered by the Northern Dining Group — the team behind Preston’s fine dining restaurant Aven and premium caterers Foray Catering.

Tickets are strictly limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Event details:

20 Mile Table at Casterton Grange

Casterton Grange Estate

Friday 5th September 2025

From 6:30pm

5 courses with optional wine pairing

Booking information is available via @castertongrange on Instagram.