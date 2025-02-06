Keswick crowned top solo staycation spot for 2025 - Here's where to stay in style

According to The Mirror* the charming spot in the Lake District, Keswick is one of the most popular solo staycation spots with 24 per cent of travellers in the UK planning a solo trip in 2025.

Keswick in the Lake District is burrowed in England's tallest mountain ranges. Visitors to Keswick can expect to be met with a bustling cultural scene, delectable dining options and several quintessentially British boat tours. One of the most beautifully situated theatres in the world, the Theatre by the Lake is a popular choice amongst visitors to the area with people travelling year on year out to enjoy a performance on one of the two stages.

Where to stay?

With Keswick being a must-visit spot for 2025, The luxurious Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa, set amongst the majestic fells in the Northern Lake District is the perfect location for a solo staycation in the Lake District. Offering its guests the perfect getaway to recharge, surrounded by 400 acres of private woodland and deer park on the edge of Bassenthwaite Lake near Keswick. Guests can escape city life for a perfect opulent getaway with an expansive leisure programme, guests can thrive in nature via one of Armathwaite’s experiences including Forest Bathing, Alpaca Walking and Wild Swimming.

Armathwaite Hall Lake View

Armathwaite Hall’s five-star spa facilities provide the perfect hub to explore the Lake District’s picturesque fells and the lovely town of Keswick. Set over two floors, The Spa at Armathwaite Hall is simply stunning. Featuring a 16-metre infinity edge pool, outdoor hot tub with views of the surrounding woodland, thermal suite, exercise studio, gym, ten beautifully appointed treatment rooms including a spectacular double treatment room, dedicated manicure and make-up area and its ‘Hush’ and ‘Tranquillity’ relaxation areas, and its latest spa developments, the Heat & Ice experience.

After a day exploring the town of Keswick what better way to wind down with a spa visit which priotiriees self care? Armathwaite Hall are taking solo staycations to the next level with its ‘Me, Myself & Spa’ Package. Inviting guests to fully embrace self-care this package includes full access to its five-star facilities, and one 55-minute treatment. Sip on a detoxifying smoothie on one of the spa loungers whilst taking in the stunning views of the private woodland. Complete with a scrumptious lunch in The Grill this package is perfect for the solo traveller looking for that undisturbed ‘me time’.