Join the Halloween Hunt at D’Urton Grange this half term

D’Urton Lane, D’Urton Grange, Preston, PR3 5EY – 28th – 31st October 2025

This half term from Tuesday 28th to Friday 31st October, L&Q is inviting residents and local families to D’Urton Grange in Preston to take part in a spooky Halloween Hunt across the development. Across the four days, guests can drop into the Sales and Marketing Suite anytime between 10am and 5pm to collect a trail card, follow the spooky trail around the neighbourhood and enjoy a Trick or Treat surprise.

To take part, guests will follow the trail card’s map around the development in search of hidden Halloween signs. Once the trail is complete and all spooky signs have been spotted, visitors can return to the Sales and Marketing Suite to collect their Halloween treat, provided by local favourite sweet shop, Lollipops Lancashire.

D’Urton Grange is a development comprising of a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom new build homes in the highly desirable Preston suburb of Broughton. Recently awarded Best Family Home at the 2025 First Time Buyer Reader’s Awards, the scheme has been designed with families in mind, offering generous living space, excellent access to local schools and a wealth of nearby amenities and activities.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments: “Hosting community events like the Halloween Hunt gives local families a chance to experience D’Urton Grange beyond the show homes. It’s a relaxed way to see what’s on offer, get a feel for the neighbourhood and speak to the team about our last remaining homes. We know that for many buyers, the surrounding community is just as important as the home itself - and events like this help bring that to life. Whether its prospective purchasers or members of the growing community already living here, we’re looking forward to welcoming participants.”

Following the success of past phases, D’Urton Grange currently offers the latest two-, three- and four-bedroom homes for sale. Inside, each home offers bright open-plan living areas, integrated appliances and plenty of space for family living. With French doors leading out to private rear gardens, each home has plenty of outdoor space as well as off-street parking.

Living at D’Urton Grange offers residents easy access to a wide range of local amenities in and around Preston. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Moor Park’s sports facilities or cycle along the scenic Preston Guild Wheel, while Preston Golf Club offers a tranquil 18-hole course just over a mile away. For family days out, Clip ‘n’ Climb and the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre are just a short drive from home. For shopping and everyday essentials, Fulwood Retail Park and Preston city centre offer plenty of choice, while local dining favourites such as The Broughton Inn and The Italian Orchard are perfect for meals out with friends and family, located just 2.2 miles away.

Set on the fringes of the sought-after suburb Broughton, near Preston, the development is ideally placed for commuters. The M55 motorway, a few minutes' drive away, provides access to Blackpool, while the M6 connects Lancaster and Manchester. Locally, the A6 connects Fulwood to the rest of Preston and further afield to Lancashire. Fulwood is served by regular bus services to the city, and Preston Railway Station provides links to London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester. And with less than an hour’s drive to both Manchester Airport as well as Liverpool John Lennon Airport, journeys further afield are made easy.

To attend the Halloween Hunt, guests are not required to sign up. Participants can arrive between 10am-5pm at the Sales and Marketing Suite to collect their trail card, begin the hunt and claim their Halloween treat. For those participating outside of these hours, a scannable QR code will be available at the Sales and Marketing Suite to download an online map. Guests will be encouraged to return to the sales suite during opening hours for their reward.

For more information about the event, visit: Halloween Hunt at D’Urton Grange | Facebook

For more information about D’Urton Grange, visit: L&Q Homes - D'Urton Grange Homes in Preston