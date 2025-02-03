Join Lancaster charity at a special 1920s inspired evening

CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria are looking for partygoers to join them at a 1920s inspired evening of food, glamour, live entertainment and very important fundraising.

Held on March 21 at Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Stadium, The Great CancerCare Ball takes inspiration from the Roaring 1920s, the golden age of Hollywood glamour.

After the first pay day of 2025, now is the ideal time to reserve your tickets for The Great CancerCare Ball, which hopes to replicate the success of the charity’s iconic 40th Anniversary Ball held 12 months ago at the same venue.

Highlights of the evening will include a welcome drinks reception on arrival, a three-course meal, a photo booth and live entertainment from 1920s swing band Bertie & The Spiffs. A range of unique prizes – from local experiences to bespoke items – will also be up for grabs in an auction.

There will be a few sparkling surprises along the way so be prepared to expect the unexpected - we hear Al Capone may be in town for a visit!

The dress code is in keeping with the 1920s theme and guests are encouraged to dig out their most fabulous flapper dresses and pinstripe suits. We recommend you rewatch The Great Gatsby for some inspiration!

Claire Mason, CancerCare’s Head of Fundraising and Marketing, said: “Last year’s 40th Anniversary Ball was an incredible evening that brought the community together to have fun while raising money for their local cancer charity. We hope this year’s Ball will be just as memorable, and we have plenty of exciting extras up our sleeve to make it so! The 1920s theme promises a unique experience with all the glamour!

“Tickets are selling fast so make the most of January pay day by getting your seats booked. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Be part of The Great CancerCare Ball from 6.30pm to midnight on Friday March 21.

Find out more information and book your tickets at https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/the-great-cancercare-ball-2025